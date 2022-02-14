The Travel Institute Releases New Edition of Certified Travel Associate Program
The Travel Institute has released the 10th edition of its Certified Travel Associate (CTA) program.
The new edition has been completely updated and contains all-new sections, including Marketing and Promoting Your Business, a five-lesson, in-depth module including key marketing principles as well as expert guidance on successful marketing strategies and tactics.
There's also the new Accepting and Processing Payments, a three-lesson module focused on financial terminology, a “how-to” on payment processing best practices and security protocols recommended for all transactions, as well as cover-to-cover updates throughout all 15 learning modules.
“The travel industry is changing before our eyes and the agent role is more challenging than ever. With new processes, protocols and rules across geographies, suppliers and more daily, agents need greater knowledge AND an upgraded arsenal of practical and professional skills to keep up and to get ahead,” said Guida Botelho, CTIE, director of training, The Travel Institute. “For agents looking to attract more clients, grow sales, enhance value, communicate better, improve efficiency, become more marketable and, of course, earn more, the CTA 10th Edition helps accomplish these goals and more,” Botelho asserted.
The new edition has received praise from travel advisors. Rhonda Stanley, CTA, CTC, vice president talent development for Toronto-based Travel Agent Next Door, said the new edition is “simply fabulous."
“Success doesn’t just happen,” said Stanley. “Agents who apply the knowledge and step-by-step advice from the new CTA program will absolutely have greater success.”
Lisa Sheldon, CTIE, president of the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association, praised the new sections.
“The new payments module is critical to every agent’s everyday success,” Sheldon said. “Protecting client payment information is imperative” and “understanding agency and vendor payment procedures is key.”
Petras noted that clients are looking to travel advisors more and more these days.
“Along with saving time and money, travelers gain peace of mind, expertise, and more working with a travel pro; the last two-plus years has truly illuminated the undeniable value educated agents bring to the table,” she said.
The Travel Institute experienced an 83 percent increase in 2021 visits to the non-profit education leader’s Certified Travel Agent Directory, a no-cost, consumer-facing directory for consumers seeking out credentialed agents.
Content changes in the instruction include updates to Business Ethics with legal guidance on travel sellers law, E&O insurance and more. There are new tips in Customer-focused Selling and an update to Touring the World’s Canada, China, South Pacific and Africa geographies. There are also new marketing ideas and initiatives for Selling All-Inclusive Resorts and Selling Special Interest Travel; and an important “what to do/not do” section on Travel Insurance, including US and Canada-specific advice.
CTA students choose from online and/or print options for curriculum, utilizing flexible scheduling and a self-study format. Once they graduate, students have access to The Travel Institute’s Certified Graduate Toolkit.
