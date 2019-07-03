Tour Operator ‘Hidden in Spain’ Extends 15% Travel Agent Commission
Travel Agent July 03, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travel agents are encouraged to take advantage of Hidden in Spain's 15% commission to build partnership opportunities with the travel agency and better customize group or independent tours. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate.
Spanish tour operator Hidden in Spain announced that it is extending its 15% travel agent commission on all preplanned tours through August 31, 2019. The offer reflects the award-winning company’s increased efforts to explore partnership opportunities with agents worldwide. The company can also work behind-the-scene with travel agents to customize group or independent tours based on the agents’ precise requirements for their clients.
“We work with travel agents to take care of every aspect of a vacation in Spain, from accommodations, to ground transportation and domestic air, to excursions, to sight-seeing and all activities,” said Hidden in Spain founder Luis Fernandez de Vega. “Guests can travel on their own or with one of our knowledgeable, English-speaking guides.”
Composed of some of history’s most popular pilgrim routes, the extensive network of roads is now a World Heritage Site and also an extraordinary way to see the country’s smaller towns, enjoy breathtaking scenery and discover the “hidden gems” that make Spain one of the most popular destinations in the world. All of the routes converge at the tomb of St. James (Santiago in Spanish) in Santiago de Compostela, where the remains of the saint, discovered in the ninth century, are said to rest. Those who walk a minimum of 62 miles or bicycle 125 miles can request a “Compostela” – an official church certificate attesting to the completion of their pilgrimage.
Finding 'The Way'
The 7-day French Way is one of Hidden in Spain's numerous customizable Camino de Santiago tours. The tour starts with a 13-mile walk from Sarria, one of the most populous towns in the Galicia province, to Portomarin, known for its medieval architecture. It also includes the 15-mile route to Palas de Rei, as well as the 8.5-mile route to the small, picturesque village of Melide. This is followed by a hike to Arzúa, a town whose roots go back to Roman time. Guests will also visit the town of O Pedrouzo, just before arriving at Santiago de Compostela and the completion of their journey. The number of miles covered daily is based on guests’ physical capacity and can be modified as desired.
Hidden in Spain can also design cycling tour along any eligible Camino de Santiago routes.
“While many travelers see the Camino de Santiago as an important spiritual journey, it can also be a pleasant and active way to see much of Spain’s picturesque villages and countryside,” said Fernandez de Vega. “Hidden in Spain will work with travel agents to determine the best routes for their clients, based on the amount of time they have available, their level of fitness, and whether they are interested in hiking or biking the trails. We can even arrange horseback riding!”
For more information, visit www.hiddeninspain.com, contact luis@hiddeninspain.com, or call 347-775-3397.
SOURCE: Hidden in Spain press release.
For more information on Spain
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS