Travel Advisors and Suppliers Grow Relationships at ASTA Global Convention
Travel advisors, especially if they are home-based, and suppliers do not always have the opportunity to meet face to face.
Events such as the ASTA Global Convention provide a convenient way for people in the travel industry to have networking opportunities and grow relationships.
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is wrapping up the 2019 ASTA Global Convention, and both travel advisors and suppliers enjoyed an event filled with education and entertainment.
The convention took place at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from August 25 through August 27.
Advisors were able to hear from several interesting speakers including Chris Nassetta, President & CEO of Hilton, Zane Kerby President & CEO of ASTA and Wendy Gillette, Reporter at CBS News.
The Cruise Line CEO Panel allowed advisors to hear from Michael Bayley, President & CEO of Royal Caribbean International and Andy Stuart, President & CEO of Norwegian Cruise Lines, among others.
There were also opportunities on Saturday and Sunday for advisors to do ship inspections on Carnival’s Horizon and Magic, Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas, Majesty of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Allure of the Seas, Norwegian’s Breakaway and MSC’s Seaside in order to provide first-hand knowledge to their cruise clients.
Travel advisors also took part in various educational sessions to grow their knowledge on a range of different topics. Some of these topics included marketing, social media, overcoming objections and destination perspectives.
This year the lunch and learn sessions covered several top tourist destinations: Australia, Brazil, Myanmar, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Vietnam. Advisors enjoyed a delicious lunch while learning about these interesting destinations.
The two-day trade show allowed travel advisors and industry suppliers to interact on a more personal level, and the exhibitors included everything from cruise lines and hotels to destination tourist boards and tour operators.
In addition to these events, travel advisors were also able to explore the hotel and the area with events such as ASTAPAC 5K Fun Run & 1 Mile Walk, ASTAPAC Beach Yoga and sightseeing tours around Fort Lauderdale including a Flamingo Gardens Eco Tour and a Water Taxi Tour.
With a jam-packed agenda, prize giveaways, exciting new announcements and networking events, ASTA had another successful Global Convention in sunny Fort Lauderdale.
If you’re interested in being part of this event next year, save the dates of August 25-28 in Washington, D.C.
