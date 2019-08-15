Last updated: 12:49 PM ET, Thu August 15 2019

Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Soar

Rich Thomaselli August 15, 2019

Mobile phone with electronic boarding pass
Mobile phone with electronic boarding pass.

Whoever questioned the need and relevance of travel agents needs to check the numbers.

Because as we all know, numbers don’t lie.

The Arlington, Va.-based Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) reported this morning the consolidated dollar value of airline tickets sold in July 2019 by U.S.-based travel agencies increased 4%.

Based on the average U.S. round-trip ticket price of $498, that translates to $8 billion in sales compared to $7.7 billion in July of 2018.

There are more than 12,000 travel agencies in the U.S.

The total number of passenger trips settled by ARC for U.S. travel agencies increased 3.5% to 25,058,697 compared to 24,202,549 in July 2018. U.S. domestic trips increased 3.2% while international passenger trips grew 4.1%.

Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using either direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

In 2018, ARC settled $94.8 billion in transactions between airlines and travel agencies, representing more than 295 million passenger trips.

