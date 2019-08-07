Travel Leaders Corporate Continues to Enhance Business Travel Offerings
Travel Agent Donald Wood August 07, 2019
Travel Leaders Corporate announced Tuesday it has introduced enhancements for its Business Travel Intelligence (BTI) product with two service offerings; BTI Essentials and BTI Plus.
BTI Essentials offers several advantages to Travel Leaders Corporate clients, including showing spend data by category and the savings left on the table due to policy non-compliance and incomplete or insufficient supplier sourcing.
BTI Plus builds on BTI Essentials capabilities and offers clients the ability to add their expense and payment data to fully understand their travel program from multiple dimensions. BTI Plus users also have access to dashboards to monitor and analyze out-of-program spending.
“Effective data and analysis are critical for travel managers,” Travel Leaders Corporate President Gabe Rizzi said in a statement. “BTI offers the best capability to easily collect, organize and share data to gain visibility into traveler spend and habits and foster improvements.”
“Travel Leaders Corporate’s clients have a wide variety of needs and we are delighted to offer them BTI Essentials and BTI Plus to meet those needs,” Rizzi continued. “With the right data intelligence and analysis, travel managers can drive greater savings, compliance, and employee satisfaction. BTI Essentials and BTI Plus make that happen.”
In addition, Travel Leaders Corporate also announced it would introduce Concierge, a service that provides business travelers access to unique and exclusive in-destination experiences around the globe.
Concierge is designed to support the exploding popularity of bleisure travel. In fact, during a recent Travel Leaders Group survey of more than 3,500 consumers, 75 percent of respondents indicated they occasionally extend business trips for personal leisure.
Concierge is now available to all Travel Leaders Corporate clients to easily and quickly integrate into their managed travel programs. Meetings and incentive clients have the option of using Concierge for offsite activities during meetings and incentive trips.
