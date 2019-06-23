Eric Bowman | June 23, 2019 5:00 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Bleisure at its Best
Business travel is a major player in the travel industry that can oftentimes be overlooked. People travel for work every day, and sometimes companies – and individuals – will spend big money in the process.
Bleisure, which is combining business and leisure travel, continues to grow. Getting excited about a work trip can be difficult for some but using one’s downtime or extending the trip past the meetings is captivating more and more travelers.
But something should always be achieved from a work trip, whether that’s landing the deal or building team comradery or whatever goals were set while planning the whole thing.
I’m a firm believer that every business trip should be accompanied by some sort of view, as I think it maximizes the chances for a successful outing.
After all, who doesn’t love a good view – be it from their hotel room, an outing to a rooftop venue or even right on the city streets. Just take a look at social media. For every news article or hot-take you come across, there are 10-plus pictures of travel destinations and vacation photos.
A good view entices the traveler and has the power to uplift one’s mood and spirits. We say it all the time, that travel has the power to inspire. Gaze at mother nature’s beauty for an hour and your stress level is going to go down.
Of course, you can get lost in the scenery of a new destination and get sidetracked from your intended goals.
This is why it’s so vital to have a great team and great leadership in place to reel everyone in on the focal point of what the trip is all about – business.
Because no matter how much fun you have it’s all a waste if that becomes the only noteworthy part of traveling for work.
Let the stunning views boost your mood and motivate you to succeed, but don’t let it take control of the travel experience. Save that for the bleisure travel.
What work trip views have inspired you? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Comments
