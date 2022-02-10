US Travel Announces 22 Emerging Travel Leaders
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff February 10, 2022
The U.S. Travel Association has launched a new Emerging Travel Leaders program and announced its first class of 22 leaders.
The program was created to expand the exposure, knowledge and capabilities of rising travel leaders as they build careers in the travel and tourism field. It advances an objective that was included in the National Chair’s Platform, led by U.S. Travel Association National Chair and Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, to spur the development of a diverse, equitable and inclusive industry to lead travel into the future.
“One of the key facets of U.S. Travel’s long-term vision is to strengthen our workforce by identifying areas for career advancement and upward mobility,” said Roger Dow, U.S. Travel Association President and CEO. “By launching a program that intentionally provides access to highly skilled professionals and premier events, we are forging the next generation of leaders who will shape a dynamic and diverse future for travel.”
The 2022 Emerging Travel Leaders class is:
Amanda Baker, Visit North Carolina
Katherine Barnes, IDEMIA
Travis Binkley, Visit Orlando
Christian Cadle, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board
Susana Carraza, Disneyland
Megan Conway, Travel Portland
Amelia Deluca, Delta Air Lines
Lorne Edwards, Visit Phoenix
Maria Fabregat, Disney Signature Experiences
Jennifer Haber, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Petra Hackworth, Travel Oregon
Drew Hays, Visit Austin
Christina Heggie, Google
Connie Kinnard, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Mia Landrin, Carnival Cruise Line
Robin McClain, Destination DC
Jacob Pewitt Yancey, VISIT FLORIDA
Dawson Pritchett, Visit Lauderdale
Alix Skelpsa Ridgway, Arizona Office of Tourism
Taylor Stanley, Visit Lake Charles
Keith Stiff, Universal Orlando Resort
Armine Terzyan, Associated Luxury Hotels International
The class of leaders will participate in a year-long program of immersive experiences at U.S. Travel events, including at spring and fall board meetings, Destination Capitol Hill, and at a fall advocacy conference where they will connect with industry leaders and gain an understanding of U.S. Travel’s mission, values and culture. The program also provides U.S. Travel board members an opportunity to engage with developing and diverse talents.
