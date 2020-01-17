US Travel Announces Upgrades to IPW 2020
Travel Agent U.S. Travel Association Donald Wood January 17, 2020
U.S. Travel announced Thursday it would introduce several enhancements during IPW 2020 in Las Vegas.
With the help of interviews and focus group discussions, U.S. Travel will implement a new educational program, additional booth options, an upgraded press conference format and more networking time to bring exhibitors and buyers together.
One of the added features this year will be the IPW Focus education session, which provides international and domestic delegates a broader understanding of the U.S. travel industry and trends.
Other education session topics include technology, innovation, research and insights, presented by thought leaders and innovators from around the industry. U.S. Travel is looking to build off the more than 6,000 delegates who attended last year’s event in Anaheim.
“We set out to hear firsthand from delegates how we can add more value to the IPW program moving forward,” IPW General Manager Malcolm Smith said in a statement. “While the show is always a great success, IPW is continually evolving to keep it in top form as the must-attend U.S.-inbound marketplace.”
IPW 2020 will also boast the addition of a new Express Booth option that allows exhibitors to establish a branded space on the show floor and work directly with international and domestic buyers. Registration for the Express Booths opens in February.
In addition, the redesigned lounges will encourage more social engagement opportunities, and the new 20-minute press conference format will provide media delegates with the opportunity to hear from more exhibitors about their travel developments and products.
