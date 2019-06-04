Brand USA Crucial to US Economy
Features & Advice Marsha Mowers June 03, 2019
Tourism is crucial to the economic growth of the US and has not been impacted by the current administration, a message that both US Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow and Christopher L. Thompson, President and CEO, Brand USA, drove home at the opening press conference at the US Travel Association’s IPW, held this year in Anaheim, California.
Speaking at a packed press conference Monday morning, Dow told the crowd the impact Brand USA has on the country’s economy cannot be overstated.
“We hear a lot of talk about trade deficits and things like that, and we are the one industry that contributes a huge amount to that surplus. Brand USA is so instrumental in the impact we have on the economy, our jobs.”
The numbers do back him up. Last year tourism contributed nearly $23 billion to the US economy via incremental spending, part of an overall impact of nearly $50 billion. IPW itself is the leading international inbound travel trade show, driving $4.7 billion in future travel to the United States.
U.S. travel exhibitors connect with 6,000 travel buyers and media from nearly 70 countries to promote their product, negotiate future business and build relationships. For many, if not most, delegates, IPW is the business networking event of the year.
Thompson outlined the past successes of Brand USA since inception, which include the opening of 18 international offices and new partnerships for China and India as well as an upcoming Brand USA Travel Week to be held September 9-13 in London, England.
There was a common theme in all the campaign messaging: a showcase of the diversity and value in welcoming travelers to the US, something many perceive as a conflict with the views of the current administration.
When asked about any challenges in addressing that conflict, especially in light of the recent news that visa applicants will now be subject to a review of their social media history, Thompson chuckled that it certainly wasn’t the first time he’s been asked that question.
“I think what I’ll say first and foremost, we understand and I think it’s the same with every country in the world, that providing a secure environment at a border is the highest priority of any country and however we do that across all countries is very important.”
Thompson says that in regards specifically to the new social media requirements for the visa program, it’s already been part of the ESTA/visa waiver program and is not really that new.
“I think as this administration starts looking at ways to capture and look at content points, this is one that already existed, it was just expanded.”
He went on to explain that there was some concern whether tourism industry would be impacted by the (new) administration, but that in actuality, the US has not seen the drop in travel numbers as everyone predicted.
“The amazing power of travel is that it has the ability to transcend politics when you really focus on what travel is all about - it’s about people, destinations, and experiences and none of that has changed. We need to stay focused on our legal responsibility to communicate what changes there have been in travel policy and there has been very little.
“We need to make sure everyone realizes that the US is as amazing as it ever was and that’s it's our job to communicate that. I consider that a great way to compliment the partnership we have with our federal government.”
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Marsha Mowers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS