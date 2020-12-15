Vaccine News Boosts Travel Bookings
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff December 15, 2020
News of a Covid-19 vaccine has inspired travelers to book trips.
According to research from travel technology provider RateGain, Hotel bookings in the United Kingdom jumped on December 8th, a day after Margaret Keenan became the first person to take the coronavirus vaccine and the same trend continued across the pond in the United States.
Specifically in the U.S., on December 11, RateGain saw the highest bookings since the lockdowns started, despite the fact that cases are at their highest levels and deaths have cleared the 300,000 mark.
Trends for November and December were 5,500 bookings per day. That number jumped on December 10, 2020, to 7,356 and, on December 11, bookings jumped to 9,512. The following day, December 12, was also notably higher with 8,684.
Where are people headed? According to RateGain’s research, there is a surge of bookings for ski locations over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Clearly, excitement over the approval of the vaccine has brought relief to many people and travelers are ready to get the vaccine.
MMGY’s research showed that 50 percent of respondents to their most recent survey would get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to them.
Twenty-three percent of those surveyed by MMGY said that they would be likely to take a snow sports vacation.
