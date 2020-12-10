Half of US Travelers Plan to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff December 10, 2020
MMGY Global has released the latest wave of research from its Travel Intentions Pulse Survey (TIPS) and Travel Safety Barometer. The data shows how Americans feel about travel amid news of effective vaccines and COVID-19 cases rising sharply in the U.S.
The availability of a vaccine is very encouraging for travelers. According to the research, 50 percent of respondents would get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to them. Forty percent said that would wait at least a few months to see if it is effective, and nine percent would not get the vaccine.
The perception of those who choose to travel is weighing on plans. MMGY found that people are becoming more concerned about how family and friends will judge their decisions to travel. Thirty-one percent of respondents said that the opinions of their family and friends were an important consideration affecting future travel plans (an increase from 25 percent in October).
However, interest in travel was steady in the domestic market. The percentage of respondents likely to take a domestic leisure trip during the next six months remained at 41 percent.
Interest in international travel was on the rise from Wave X to Wave XI, increasing slightly from 21 percent to 25 percent.
Business travel is also on the rise. MMGY’s research found that the percentage of respondents likely to take a domestic business trip during the next six months increased to 38 percent from 34 percent in Wave X.
Business travelers were also more optimistic about attendance at off-site meetings and conventions. One in five (21 percent) business travelers is likely to attend a conference or convention, up from 17 percent in October. One in four (24 percent) is likely to attend an off-site business meeting, up from 22 percent in October.
The lodging industry has remained stable since the summer. MMGY said that 39 percent of respondents indicated that they are likely to stay in a hotel/resort in the next six months, while 32 percent said they are likely to stay in a vacation home/rental in that time frame.
Cruising continues to be looked at more favorably. The percentage of respondents likely to take a river cruise increased from 17 percent to 21 percent, surpassing their likelihood of taking an ocean cruise. Ocean cruising remained steady with the number of people indicating that they would likely take an ocean cruise holding at 20 percent.
Interest in traveling by personal vehicle remains hight with 67 percent of travelers surveyed responding they would be likely to travel by car in the next six months, and one in five travelers (20 percent) is willing to drive more than 500 miles (each way) for a leisure trip.
With ski season just beginning, MMGY asked travelers if they would be likely to take a snow sports vacation. Twenty-three percent said that they would be likely to.
Despite lockdowns, 39 percent of respondents said they are likely to visit a bar or restaurant in the next six months; however, most don’t see it as likely they would attend an indoor or outdoor sporting event, concert or festival in the next six months.
