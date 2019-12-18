Virgin Voyages Announces New Commission Offer for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Donald Wood December 18, 2019
Virgin Voyages announced new details of an enticing commission structure Wednesday explicitly designed with travel advisors in mind, which the cruise line has dubbed First Mates.
As Virgin Voyages prepares for the Maiden Voyage of its Scarlet Lady ship in April 2020, the cruise line revealed it would offer additional opportunities for travel advisors to earn bonus commissions, including stackable rewards throughout the year.
The opportunities presented by the cruise line will kick off December 19 and run through December 31, 2020.
“We see our First Mates as a true extension of our team and recognize their commitment to our brand as valued partners,” Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin said in a statement. “As Scarlet Lady prepares for her Maiden Voyage in April, we know our First Mates will play a pivotal role in making her inaugural year a success and we wanted to find more ways to show our unwavering appreciation.”
Some of the offers from Virgin Voyages include stackable options that can be combined for maximum incentives of up to 16 percent, as well as an additional three percent bonus on voyage fares for new bookings made through December 31, 2020.
In addition to the “Perfect 10” percent commission structure and commitment to eliminating NCFs that are traditionally paid on everything sold pre-cruise (including taxes and fees), the cruise line is offering another three percent of stackable bonus commission on new bookings for sailings that take place in April and May.
Virgin Voyages is encouraging its First Mates to leverage their existing network of support through its dedicated sales team, including Edyta Teper (North America), John Diorio (North America) and Shane Riley (International).
