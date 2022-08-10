Want to be a Million-Dollar Travel Advisor? These Elite Advisors Share Their Best Advice
Travel Agent Eric Bowman August 10, 2022
Everybody wants to make more money in their business.
And what better way to learn how to take the next step than by hearing from industry peers about how they achieved their elite status?
At the 2022 Global Travel Marketplace (GTM), we caught up with several top-tier travel advisors to hear their thoughts on how their fellow advisors can reach their level.
In order to be eligible to attend GTM, advisors must have annual individual sales of at least $1 million or be an owner of a multi-million dollar agency.
Check out the video to hear what these high-quality advisors had to say about reaching the million-dollar sales mark.
