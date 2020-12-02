What Travel Advisors Need to Know About Hawaii Tourism Right Now
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff December 02, 2020
Hawaii reopened for travel for visitors from the U.S. mainland in October, however, visiting is not as simple as booking a hotel for clients and purchasing airline tickets to the Islands.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, travel isn’t as easy as it once was and won’t be for a long time. In fact, the CDC is currently advising Americans not to travel due to a surge in new cases in the United States.
For many clients, though, there is pandemic fatigue and a need to get away from all of the stressors of stay-at-home life, even if there is risk involved and, now, Hawaii is an option for them.
Travelers who want to go to the Islands for the holidays or for a winter break, first need to make sure that they have a negative COVID-19 test result.
These tests must be on hand before departing for Hawaii. Results need to be uploaded to Hawaii’s Safe Travels system prior to departure. Alternatively, visitors can bring a hard copy of their results to show authorities when they land. To be safe, the Hawaii Tourism Authority is advising all visitors have a hard copy on hand.
Travelers who do not obtain a negative test result will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, no exceptions. According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, post-arrival testing and results will also not be accepted once a traveler has arrived in Hawaii.
Some airports and airlines have streamlined this for travelers, offering on-site testing or drive-through testing locations. However, a surge in cases has made the supplies needed for tests harder to come by and that could create delays.
Right now, there is such a strain on healthcare providers that partners such as CVS can’t guarantee in-time test results, and Quest Diagnostics has opted out.
If clients are okay with testing, they should plan well ahead to make sure they will be able to get test results in time but not too far ahead so as not to get a test too far in advance or postpone their trip until such a time as testing is more widely available and the strain on the healthcare system is reduced. Only test results from trusted testing partners approved by the Hawaii Department of Health are being accepted.
It is a good idea to create reasonable expectations when booking vacations in Hawaii at the moment.
Travel advisors who have clients interested in visiting the Islands during the pandemic should also make sure that plans are fluid and be ready to make changes as needed to ensure they have the best trip possible.
Recently, a surge of cases prompted Kauai to drop out of the pre-arrival Covid-19 testing program, and the island has since returned to a 14-day quarantine for arrivals.
When visiting Hawaii, it will be important to check and double-check cancellation fees on flights, activities and hotel bookings in case something should such as this should occur and advise clients to have an alternate or backup plan in case the situation changes.
One way to be sure clients will enjoy their vacation in the Islands, is to plan a longer-term stay. For those clients who are unphased by quarantines and perhaps looking to disconnect from the mainland for an extended amount of time, Hawaii is offering incentives to attract longer staying, remote workers. Clients who would rather work from Hawaii than their home or do zoom school in the Islands versus in their bedrooms could look to long-term stays.
Hotels are also feeling the pinch of the pandemic.
Travel advisors and visitors booking hotels stays should know that many properties closed during the early months of the pandemic and are currently in various phases of reopening. Most properties opened back up in October and November, but there are some that are reopening in December and some that remain closed or are completing renovations.
For example, the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort is planning to reopen December 15, 2020, and the Kaanapali Beach Hotel on Maui is showcasing the results of the first phase of its $75 million renovation upon reopening December 1.
Shopping and dining are also in a state of flux but, as the holidays approach, more and more stores, restaurants and activities are reopening. Again, it is a good idea to find out what clients are expecting when they arrive and to ensure those activities will be available.
Restaurants are open for limited indoor dining and parties are limited to five people per table. Masks must be worn while not eating or drinking.
Indoor attractions can also open, including zoos, bowling alleys, shopping malls and museums.
For more information on Hawaii
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS