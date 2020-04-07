Last updated: 03:31 PM ET, Tue April 07 2020

Why Every Travel Advisor Should Become an ASTA Member

Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff April 07, 2020

Travel agent talking to a client over the phone
PHOTO: Travel agent talking to a client over the phone. (photo via dima_sidelnikov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

For so long, travel agents have been on the front lines for their clients, working tirelessly to plan dream vacations, provide help when clients run into trouble and find and book the most unique experiences on the planet. Now, this pandemic has swept bookings away and transformed a year that was going to be one for the record books into one of survival.

This sweeping change highlights why it is more important than ever that travel advisors have an organization on their side.

“For weeks, travel advisors have been working around the clock, getting clients home from far-flung places, rebooking postponed dream holidays and assisting companies who are postponing and canceling meetings and events,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA president and CEO. “This is what your trade association was built for, and ASTA is here to help you through this crisis. Our team of experts is working around the clock to get you to the front of the line for any and all relief options. We encourage you to plan now for the future success of your business, and our industry.”

ASTA membership comes with benefits such as a roster of educational events, access to educational journeys, member alerts, access to special discounts bonus commissions and more, in addition to a team advocating on behalf of travel advisors.

Now, however, the organization is also laser-focused on fighting and advocating for the everyday survival of travel agencies.

Members gain additional benefits with access to a members-only site that spells out exactly how travel advisors can find relief through the CARES Act.

ASTA is also providing ongoing webinars that provide additional information during these transformative times.

Travel advisors can save this month on a one-year ASTA membership. The organization is $50 off throughout April. Join at asta.org/join and use code ASTA50 at checkout.

