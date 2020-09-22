Win Caribbean Vacations, Other Prizes During the Weddings and Honeymoons Expo
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke September 22, 2020
Travel advisors registering for this September's Weddings and Honeymoons Expo will have a shot to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes, including multiple four-day Caribbean vacations.
You don't have to be lucky to benefit, however, as participating travel professionals will also have the opportunity to chat one on one with representatives from industry-leading suppliers and destinations as well as view live presentations hosted by some the industry's top experts.
Avoya Unveils Cutting-Edge Marketing Resource Center for...Host Agency & Consortia
Playa Hotels & Resorts, The Islands of the Bahamas and the San Miguel de Allende Tourism Board are among this year's participating suppliers.
Award-winning Playa is giving away a four-day, three-night stay for two at any Playa Resorts property (with the exception of Sanctuary Cap Cana in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic) while The Islands of the Bahamas will reward one lucky travel advisor with a complimentary four-day, three-night stay at the luxe oceanfront Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.
Meanwhile, the San Miguel de Allende Tourism Board will award a certificate from Solei Weddings & Events for a venue and planning services valued at $2,000.
Click here to register for this week's Weddings and Honeymoons Expo. Travel advisors can also visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and to register to participate in past events on demand.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS