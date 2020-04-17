WTTC Launches New Campaign to Keep Wanderlust Alive
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has just announced the launch of a new campaign with the aim of inspiring travelers worldwide to share the hashtag #TogetherInTravel as a way of uniting the travel and tourism community, and stimulating discussions across social media platforms.
Such conversations, highlighted by the hashtag, would serve to show how the travel sector serves a vital function in inspiring our zest for life. The #TogetherInTravel campaign is set to go live on April 20, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. ET, along with a stirring video presentation that invites users from around the globe to unite in a single moment of solidarity by sharing the hashtag.
The campaign consists of three key elements: a highly visual and emotive video; the #TogetherInTravel hashtag to stimulate conversation across social platforms; and TogetherInTravel.com, a dedicated microsite to host the feeds of user-generated content and stories.
Gloria Guevara, President and CEO of WTTC, remarked, “Dreaming is part of our zest for life and our new campaign encourages thoughts of the brighter days ahead. Travel and Tourism is a critical sector to the global economy, accounting for one in four of all new jobs worldwide and contributing 10.3 percent to GDP.”
She continued, “The concept for the #TogetherInTravel campaign was borne out of a desire to rally everyone who is passionate about travel, to unify those who are working hard to rebuild the sector and to spread a message of solidarity that we are one global community, and one where travel brings us closer, at the right time.
“Our message is that everyone can still stay inspired with future travel ideas and bookings—and, in the meantime, be part of a virtual space for sharing, connecting and collectively inspiring.”
For more information, visit togetherintravel.com.
