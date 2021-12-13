Allianz Partners Launches 'Allianz Advantage' Websites for Travel Agency, E-Commerce Partners
Leading travel insurance and assistance provider Allianz Partners USA has launched a pair of companion websites designed to provide travel agency and e-commerce partners with information critical to successfully selling travel insurance to their clients.
Introduced under the banner "Proven Meets Pioneering," the websites showcase how Allianz's products, services and technology can drive customer satisfaction, relevance and loyalty for Allianz Partners' clients.
The information is bolstered and backed up by recent studies. For example, a Google consumer survey conducted November 19-25 found that Allianz was both the best-known travel insurance brand and the most trusted brand in the U.S., among the travel insurance brands listed. What's more, a survey of the company's business partners over the summer found that respondents view Allianz Partners as a trusted brand (96 percent) with exceptional products and services (96 percent).
"We’re grateful to our clients and customers for their trust and support, and we’re proud to launch two new websites demonstrating how the Allianz Advantage can help position our partners‘ businesses for post-pandemic success," said Begench Atayev, Head of Product Management & Innovation at Allianz Partners USA. "'Proven Meets Pioneering' is our way of explaining how decades as the industry leader has continually driven us to innovate to meet the changing needs of today's consumer. We invite our partners and prospective partners to visit us online to learn more about what the Allianz Advantage can do for you."
The website for travel agency partners can be found at joinallianzpartners.com while the website for e-commerce partners, including event ticket providers, is allianzadvantage.com.
The travel agency website provides information about Allianz's selling tools like AgentMax as well as a toolkit for partners that includes information on new epidemic coverage enhancements to many Allianz travel insurance products, new features on the TravelSmart mobile app and access to marketing campaigns and updated product materials. Meanwhile, the e-commerce website features information about the company's scalable test-and-learn optimization platform, expertise in multi-channel sales, acceptance of alternative payment methods and real-time machine learning quotation through its proprietary Fusion CORE platform that matches offers to the needs of the customer.
For more information, please visit allianztravelinsurance.com.
