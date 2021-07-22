Amadeus Integrates IBM’s COVID-19 Digital Health Pass Into Verification Technology
Amadeus, one of the world’s top 10 travel technology companies, today announced that it’s partnering with IBM to help the travel sector meet one of its biggest challenges of the post-pandemic era—verifying travelers’ COVID-19 health credentials at necessary checkpoints.
As part of that undertaking, IBM Digital Health Pass, a secure digital alternative to carrying paper vaccination cards or COVID-19 test results, has now been integrated into Amadeus' own digital health verification solution, Traveler ID for Safe Travel, also designed to digitize travelers’ ID information and health documentation to streamline every stage of the travel journey.
This collaboration will allow airlines to integrate customers’ COVID-19 digital health credentials into their existing reservations and booking system so that passengers can easily scan or upload their relevant documentation ahead of time.
As flyers begin the online check-in process, Amadeus’ Traveler ID for Safe Travel solution checks their trip plans against their destination country’s current entry requirements. Passengers are then prompted with an option to generate a secure, digital COVID-19 credential by scanning a hardcopy of their health documentation or uploading a digital version from their phone or computer.
IBM Digital Health Pass then verifies the customer’s COVID-related health credentials using a combination of encryption and blockchain technologies to tap into a global ecosystem of laboratories, vaccination centers and healthcare providers. Once credentials are authenticated, airlines receive a simple passenger status notification indicating that an individual is cleared to fly.
It’s a secure digital solution that protects passenger privacy, since only compliance with border entry requirements is being checked, and no personal health information is stored by the airline, Amadeus or IBM.
"While countries across the globe are beginning to slowly reopen borders to welcome back visitors, specific border entry requirements may vary greatly country to country. The need to check COVID-19 health documentation is causing significant delays during the journey for airlines and other travel providers, as well as the traveler," said Greg Land, Travel and Transportation Industry Lead, IBM. "The integration of IBM Digital Health Pass into Amadeus' Traveler ID for Safe Travel is designed to provide airlines with open technologies they can build into existing digital solutions. This can help airlines safely meet border entry requirements while delivering a smoother customer experience."
"The integration with IBM is a step-change for Traveler ID for Safe Travel. The combination of the IBM Digital Health Pass with our Traveler ID for Safe Travel technology means that COVID-19 health documents can be digitized and read, verified, and authenticated. This avoids cumbersome and time-consuming checks while traveling, and adds further reassurance to airlines and their passengers," said Christian Warneck, Vice President Safe Travel Ecosystem, Amadeus. "This is another milestone in the collaboration we are driving through our Safe Travel Ecosystem. By working hand in hand with customers and partners such as IBM, we can deliver the capabilities needed by travel providers and travelers to help provide a smooth passenger journey once more."
Traveler ID for Safe Travel is already live with multiple airlines around the globe, with additional airline customers expected to be announced soon. Its digital identity and health verification capabilities can also be leveraged by other travel and transportation groups, including hotels, airports and travel authorities.
