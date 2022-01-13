Discover the Best Destinations To Work Remotely With The "Work From Wherever" Guide
Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz January 13, 2022
Last year, the demand for working remotely while in a new destination soared to new heights. As companies continue pushing back the date for employees to return to the office or change over to offer greater remote working opportunities, KAYAK has published the new Work from Wherever Guide to help travelers find the best destinations in the world to enjoy their workcations.
The guide begins with three different, smaller features. The first is a simple ranking of 111 countries that are the best for remote working. The countries are ranked by twenty-two factors, such as opportunities to explore after working hours, costs of living, health and safety, weather and more. The top five countries to work remotely overall include Portugal, Spain, Romania, Mauritius and Japan.
The second feature is an interactive time zone map that allows you to input your current time zone. It then shows a map featuring the world’s different time zones, with countries that are the closest fits for both time zones and the country’s overall ranking in darker colors on a gradient scale.
The guide’s last feature is a detailed list of the top ten remote workcation destinations in the world, including information about the destinations such as vaccination rate, pandemic restrictions like mask-wearing, entry requirements and even the median prices for things such as flights, accommodations and car rentals in each destination. The top three are Lisbon, Portugal; San Jose, Costa Rica; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.
KAYAK is also offering the new Roam Remotely Sweepstakes to celebrate the guide: one lucky winner will win $10,000 towards an all-expenses-paid trip to their destination of choice. Participants can apply here and should input their first and last name, country of residence and email address to apply.
To learn more about working remotely from anywhere, please visit KAYAK.
