France To Debut ‘Travel Tech’ Delegation at Las Vegas’ CES 2023 Event
The French economic development agency, Business France, has announced that it is planning to organize its first dedicated area for travel tech startups at CES 2023.
Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES is the most influential tech event in the world, and spans more than 11 official venues and over 2 million square feet of exhibit space. The 2023 edition is soon to be held in Las Vegas from January 5-8.
During the CES 2023 event, Business France’s Travel Tech delegation will be located at Stand 61611 within the French Pavilion in Eureka Park, located at the Venetian Expo venue. Representatives from each of the eight startup companies comprising the delegation will be available for meetings throughout the course of the convention.
The new Travel Tech section within Business France’s exhibit space is intended to promote new technological innovations and initiatives aimed at helping tourism, travel, and hospitality operators find innovative and dynamic tech-based solutions for a rapidly changing sector.
At long last, the global travel sector is rebounding rapidly from the unprecedented circumstances it suffered during the COVID-19 crisis. According to Business France, the U.S. alone welcomed around 22 million international visitors in 2021.
Today, travel and hospitality companies and their stakeholders are now in dire need of creative, cutting-edge solutions to help them deliver their products and consumer experiences amid soaring demand, as well as effectively answer new, post-pandemic challenges facing the industry.
Business France’s first Travel Tech delegation encompasses companies catering to various industry verticals, selected for their relevance to rising trends.
2023 Travel Tech delegates will include:
— Campings.com, a reservation platform enabling users to find and book campsites.
— Moovert, an online portal for booking rural accommodations and experiences.
— Travel Assist, a full-service concierge application that’s available 24/7.
— Quicktext, an AI-powered customer service application for the hotel sector.
— Odiho, a solution that delivers accurate audio content via smartphone directly to customers at large-scale events, conferences and various public venues.
— Captag, creator of connected smart badges that provide a seamless event experience.
— Aglae Design, creator of patented glowing plant installations to enhance event settings.
— Fanwaves, a group reservation platform for concerts and festivals
Additionally, each delegated company will have the opportunity to present its pioneering travel tech solutions to industry stakeholders and potential partners during the Pitch Marathon event, scheduled to be held on Friday, January 6 at 5 p.m. Afterward, a networking reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Blackfire Innovation Center, which is hosting the event.
“As the most visited tourist destination in the world, France provides a fertile ground for incubating startups focused on tourism and hospitality” explains Marine Francois, Director for the Lifestyle Division at Business France North America. “Our ecosystem has helped foster innovation in this rapidly growing sector, and we are excited to showcase them at our Travel Tech space in Eureka Park at CES.”
For more information about Business France, visit businessfrance.fr/en.
