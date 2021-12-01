Last updated: 11:05 AM ET, Wed December 01 2021

Hotelbeds Launches The Compass Pro Service

Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz December 01, 2021

Hotelbeds' new Compass Pro service. (photo via Hotelbeds)

Hotelbeds, the Palma, Spain-based B2B “bedbank” that connects hotels and hoteliers to tour operators, retail travel agents and airline websites, has launched The Compass Pro service for its API clients.

The Compass Pro offers API clients the ability to understand data easier, so they can use it in more impactful ways. Using easy-to-read dashboards that show destination and hotel trends, as well as more personalized data, travel advisors, hoteliers and others can understand how to implement the data to grow their business.

For example, travel advisors use the destination and hotel trends to send targeted promotions to existing clients and through social media, promoting more of what people want and less of what they don’t want.

The Compass service was released last year for Hotelbeds’ web-based clients.

"Through a new web-based client portal embedded in Hotelbeds.com, our API clients will have access to personalised and granular information based on cutting-edge algorithms that are tailored to their business model and distribution strategy and ultimately designed to give them a real competitive advantage," said León Herce, Core Commercial Director at Hotelbeds.

For more information or to sign up for The Compass Pro, please click here.

