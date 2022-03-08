New Service Brings Doctors to Disneyland, Disney World and Universal Studios Hollywood
Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz March 08, 2022
A new way to get medical care while on vacation at both Disney parks, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm just launched: Doctor2me’s “hotel house calls,” which can treat a variety of illnesses ranging from COVID-19 to injuries needing stitches and more.
Covered by many insurance providers and offering no hidden fees, Doctor2me is an easy online way to book a hotel house call with a range of doctors ranging from an OB/GYN to an orthopedist, pediatrician and more. Most hotels in the Anaheim, Universal City, California area and the Lake Buena Vista, Florida area, including all on-site Disney properties, are eligible for hotel house calls.
All travelers need to do is visit Doctor2me’s website, where they can book an in-person appointment, choose the right doctor for them and wait for medical assistance to arrive. Medical assistance is available 24/7 in all locations.
Doctors can then treat a wide variety of illnesses and injuries, as well as order extra follow-ups, like blood tests, IV infusions, x-rays and prescriptions. Many of these can also be delivered right to the patient’s hotel room. Blood samples and urinalysis can be conducted right at the patient’s location, too.
“Nobody wants to get sick or injured while on vacation and it is even more challenging when a child needs care,” said Inga Zhibkova, co-founder of Doctor2me. “For the millions that visit Disneyland, Disney World, Knott’s Berry Farm and Universal Studios Hollywood each year, Doctor2me can now come to hotels both on-site and off-site so that visitors of any age don’t have to scramble to find an urgent care or sit for hours at an emergency room.”
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States
For more Travel Technology News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS