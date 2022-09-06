Last updated: 10:20 AM ET, Tue September 06 2022

Travelport, Amex Global Business Travel Renew Partnership

Business team working together with laptops and charts
TravelPort+ is designed to enhance productivity. (photo via Pixabay)

Travelport and American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) renewed their partnership with a multi-year agreement, including the use of the technology company’s “next-generation selling platform, Travelport+,” which is designed “to improve access to content, providing more retailing capabilities and enhancing productivity for travel counselors,” Travelport said.

“We value our relationship with Amex GBT, which has lasted more than 40 years. Deepening our collaboration by using Travelport+ will benefit both Amex GBT and its business customers,” said Travelport Chief Commercial Officer Jason Toothman.

“Combining Amex GBT’s expertise with our modern travel retailing tools will ultimately improve how corporate travel is managed.”

“Our agreement with Travelport remains focused on innovation and ensuring our customers have access to the broadest set of content while continuing to deliver best-in-class servicing,” said John Bukowski, Amex GBT’s vice president, content and strategic sourcing.

“Our planned upgrade to Travelport+ and shared vision to advance travel retailing with modern technology and process simplification will help the Amex GBT marketplace deliver on its promise and fuel our mission to drive progress through travel.”

