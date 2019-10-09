Amstar DMC Proudly Celebrates 30th Anniversary
WHY IT RATES: Amstar DMC has grown from a team of 12 to a team of more than 1,500 staff members over the last 30 years. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Thirty years ago, in September 1989, John Mullen created Amstar DMC to provide in-destination travel services to Apple Vacations customers arriving in Cancun, Mexico. Amstar DMC started with a small and dedicated team of 12 staff members, led by Martha Loredo who is the actual HR Director, International, for ALG.
From humble beginnings in a downtown Cancun four-room office, Amstar DMC has grown into one of the leading destination management companies (DMC) in the industry, with more than 1,500 staff members collaborating in 26 destinations across some of the world’s most beautiful spots: think Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Hawaii.
The company fulfills a key role in the vertically-integrated travel company Apple Leisure Group (ALG) and is a leading partner to the Meetings & Events Industry.
Amstar DMC provides in-destination services to ALG vacation brands including: Apple Vacations, Funway Holidays, Travel Impressions, CheapCaribbean.com, Blue Sky Tours, Southwest Vacations, Funjet Vacations and United Vacations, as well as 1000+ affiliated travel agencies in the United States and 75 other leisure operators worldwide.
Amstar DMC operates 65 hotel concessions, has transportation fleets in various destinations and is a growing B2C business. Amstar DMC has also become a ‘Specialist Operator’ bringing Chinese visitors to Mexico and was responsible for creating the ‘Sello de China’ for the Mexican government. Amstar DMC also has offices of representation in China.
“Over its 30 years, Amstar DMC has provided services to 18 million customers, operated 36 million transfers and ensured that 11.5 million customers have enjoyed the great experiences that Amstar DMC’s destinations have to offer. In 2019 Amstar will service over 2 million customers, operate 4 million transfers and deliver 1.3 million destination experiences!” said Eugene Rybicki, President of Amstar DMC.
Amstar DMC has been recognized by several leading industry awards, including the 2018 Stella Award delivered by Northstar Meetings Group for best Destination Management Company in the Americas and the Jamaican Tourism Association’s 2019 award for Best Destination Management Company.
Amstar DMC also currently holds the TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence in Punta Cana, Costa Rica and Los Cabos.
Amstar DMC is fully engaged with each of its destinations’ communities, operating corporate social responsibility initiatives to give back to local communities, notably winning the Site Global Crystal Award in 2017 for the construction of a children’s playground in Puerto Vallarta.
Recently, Amstar DMC President Eugene Rybicki noted, “At Amstar DMC we place great emphasis on engaging our staff. We believe in the principle that 'People believe in a world that they help to create' and by doing so it makes Amstar DMC a great place to work.”
Rybicki continued, “In 2018, Expansion Magazine listed Amstar DMC in the 47th position in the ranking Super Empresas TOP Companies in Mexico and 13th best place to work for women in Mexico in the Super Empresas Top Companies for Women ranking.”
As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations and associated communication campaign, Amstar DMC has launched a video showcasing the relationships that have been built over the years. Through employee engagement, community growth, and valuable partnerships Amstar DMC has created an environment that’s enjoyed and beneficial to all involved.
Amstar DMC friends, partners and colleagues share their experiences along this journey in this commemorative video.
SOURCE: Apple Leisure Group press release.
