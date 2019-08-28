Best of the West Vacation Packages
Whether it’s a week or a weekend, the U.S. West is an enticing destination in the fall and winter. As the temperatures cool, places such as Hawaii, Las Vegas and Southern California are heating up with deals as temperatures around the country start to cool off.
For travel agents looking for the ideal destination for clients, they can book the best of the West with these vacation packages:
United Vacations
Book your next Las Vegas getaway with United Vacations. The airline provides access to everything to make the perfect adults-only or family getaway. Book culinary experiences, unique shows, tours, hotels and more for great rates and a seamless experience.
Travelers can save up to $300 on stays at Caesars Palace and the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas and as much as $150 on a visit to the Wynn Las Vegas using promo code LABORDAY19D.
Southwest Vacations
Southern California is an ideal place for a fall getaway, especially for families. Disneyland comes alive during the holidays starting with its brand new Oogie Boogie Bash that gets visitors into the Halloween spirit. The resort follows up with a holiday celebration as the winter season approaches.
Travelers can book their next visit Disneyland with Southwest Vacations. The airline is offering travelers savings of $75 and 5,000 more Rapid Rewards points per member when they book a flight and hotel vacation package of four nights or more to Disneyland Resort.
Packages must be booked by September 2, 2019, for travel through January 4, 2020.
Blue Sky Tours
Clients can turn to Blue Sky Tours for expert advice and deals on travel to Hawaii.
Since 1981, the tour operator has been creating custom-designed vacation packages for travelers to the Islands that blend the best quality experiences with value and high-end service.
Right now, clients can save on travel to Hawaii in the winter and spring.
Book their next Hawaii getaway with Blue Sky Tours and save with these featured offers that include a fourth night free and more at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort as well as 10 percent off bed and breakfast rates at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort, 35 percent off of stays at Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger and more.
Clients will also receive 50 percent off Alamo car rentals.
Travel must be booked by September 5, 2019, before this deal takes off.
