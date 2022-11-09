Delta Vacations Launches Contest Giving Away 12 Free Trips
Delta Vacations is giving away as many as 12 free trips to coveted destinations around the globe as part of its "Firsts That Last" contest this holiday season.
Prize vacations include a first-time overwater bungalow experience in Bora Bora, a volcano tour in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, a Greek Islands cruise from Athens, a peek into the Mayan Ruins in Riviera Maya, Mexico, a glowing midnight swim in Montego Bay, Jamaica and a theme park thrill in Orlando, Florida, among several others.
Beginning Thursday, November 10, participants can enter for free by visiting DeltaVacationsFirstsThatLastContest.com and choosing a destination to answer questions as to why they should win this "first" experience. The contest will end just before midnight on November 19.
The aforementioned prize vacations range in value from $4,000 to $22,000 and all trips include the full Delta Vacations experience such as airfare, accommodations for two to four people and activities.
"We want customers to experience Delta Vacations in an unforgettable way—especially if it’s their first time traveling with us," Brian Canning, Chief Marketing, Product and Customer Experience Officer for Delta Vacations, said in a statement. "Going on vacation is more than just getting away, it’s personal. Delta Vacations curates vacations to fit every traveler’s needs, vacation style and preference. We want travelers to experience the ease of planning a memorable vacation."
Here's a breakdown of the prizes available, all of which can be booked through Delta Vacations:
Bora Bora: Your First Overwater Bungalow
Airfare: Roundtrip Delta One tickets for 2 people
Accommodations: 6 nights in an Overwater Villa at Conrad Bora Bora Nui, 1 night at InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa
Activities: Bora Bora Shark and Ray Watching - full day adventure
Rome, Italy: Your First Roman Holiday
Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people
Accommodations: 4 nights at Hotel Dei Mellini
Activities: Private Vatican tour, Private Italian cooking class
Transportation: 6-hours with private driver and round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel
Guanacaste, Costa Rica: Your First Volcano Tour
Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people
Hotel: 4 nights at The Springs Resort & Spa
Activities: Guided hike near Arenal Volcano
Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel
Athens, Greece: Your First Greek Island Cruise
Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people
Accommodations: 3 nights at King George, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Athens, 3 nights at The Royal Senses Resort & Spa in Crete
Activities: Athens city tour, Islands of the Saronic gulf cruise
Transportation; Rental car for the duration of stay in Crete and round-trip transfers from Athens International Airport and hotel in Athens; flight between Athens and Crete
Waikiki, Hawaii: Your First Epic Surf Wave
Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 4 people (2 adults, 2 children)
Accommodations: 5 nights at Ritz Carlton Residences Waikiki
Activities: Semi-private surf lesson, Hawaiian Luau experience
Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel
Cape Town, South Africa: Your First Wander in the Winelands
Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people
Accommodations: 7 nights at Protea Hotel Breakwater Lodge Waterfront
Activities: South African Winelands tour, Cape Town city tour
Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel
Eagle Beach, Aruba: Your First Carbon Neutral Stay
Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin tickets for 2 people
Accommodations: 5 nights at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resorts
Activities: Sustainability resort tour, natural pool jeep adventure
Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel
London, England: Your First Bit of London Magic
Airfare: Roundtrip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people
Accommodations: 4 nights at Radisson Blu Edwardian Mercer Street
Activities: Secret Food Tour and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter
Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel
Las Vegas, Nevada: Your First Chopper Over the Canyon
Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin for 2 people
Accommodations: 4 nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Activities: Helicopter tour, Lip Smacking Foodie Tour
Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel
Riviera Maya, Mexico: Your First Peek into Mayan Ruins
Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin tickets for 2 people
Accommodations: 4 nights at UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya
Activities: Private Chichen Itza tour
Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel
Montego Bay, Jamaica: Your First Glowing Midnight Swim
Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin airfare for 2 people
Accommodations: 4 nights at Excellence Oyster Bay
Activities: Boat ride into the bioluminescent bay
Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel
Orlando, Florida: Your First Theme Park Thrill
Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin tickets for 4 people (2 adults, 2 children)
Accommodations: 4 nights at Universal's Loews Royal Pacific Resort
Activities: 3-Day, 3-Park Universal Orlando Resort Park-to-Park Tickets
