Last updated: 12:36 PM ET, Wed November 09 2022

Delta Vacations Launches Contest Giving Away 12 Free Trips

Vacation Packages Delta Vacations Patrick Clarke November 09, 2022

Special Offers in Riviera Maya
Mexico's Riviera Maya. (Courtesy of Delta Vacations)

Delta Vacations is giving away as many as 12 free trips to coveted destinations around the globe as part of its "Firsts That Last" contest this holiday season.

Prize vacations include a first-time overwater bungalow experience in Bora Bora, a volcano tour in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, a Greek Islands cruise from Athens, a peek into the Mayan Ruins in Riviera Maya, Mexico, a glowing midnight swim in Montego Bay, Jamaica and a theme park thrill in Orlando, Florida, among several others.

Beginning Thursday, November 10, participants can enter for free by visiting DeltaVacationsFirstsThatLastContest.com and choosing a destination to answer questions as to why they should win this "first" experience. The contest will end just before midnight on November 19.

The aforementioned prize vacations range in value from $4,000 to $22,000 and all trips include the full Delta Vacations experience such as airfare, accommodations for two to four people and activities.

"We want customers to experience Delta Vacations in an unforgettable way—especially if it’s their first time traveling with us," Brian Canning, Chief Marketing, Product and Customer Experience Officer for Delta Vacations, said in a statement. "Going on vacation is more than just getting away, it’s personal. Delta Vacations curates vacations to fit every traveler’s needs, vacation style and preference. We want travelers to experience the ease of planning a memorable vacation."

Here's a breakdown of the prizes available, all of which can be booked through Delta Vacations:

Bora Bora: Your First Overwater Bungalow

Airfare: Roundtrip Delta One tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 6 nights in an Overwater Villa at Conrad Bora Bora Nui, 1 night at InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa

Activities: Bora Bora Shark and Ray Watching - full day adventure

Rome, Italy: Your First Roman Holiday

Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 4 nights at Hotel Dei Mellini

Activities: Private Vatican tour, Private Italian cooking class

Transportation: 6-hours with private driver and round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Guanacaste, Costa Rica: Your First Volcano Tour

Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people

Hotel: 4 nights at The Springs Resort & Spa

Activities: Guided hike near Arenal Volcano

Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Athens, Greece: Your First Greek Island Cruise

Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 3 nights at King George, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Athens, 3 nights at The Royal Senses Resort & Spa in Crete

Activities: Athens city tour, Islands of the Saronic gulf cruise

Transportation; Rental car for the duration of stay in Crete and round-trip transfers from Athens International Airport and hotel in Athens; flight between Athens and Crete

Waikiki, Hawaii: Your First Epic Surf Wave

Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 4 people (2 adults, 2 children)

Accommodations: 5 nights at Ritz Carlton Residences Waikiki

Activities: Semi-private surf lesson, Hawaiian Luau experience

Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Cape Town, South Africa: Your First Wander in the Winelands

Airfare: Round-trip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 7 nights at Protea Hotel Breakwater Lodge Waterfront

Activities: South African Winelands tour, Cape Town city tour

Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Eagle Beach, Aruba: Your First Carbon Neutral Stay

Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 5 nights at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resorts

Activities: Sustainability resort tour, natural pool jeep adventure

Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

London, England: Your First Bit of London Magic

Airfare: Roundtrip Comfort Plus tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 4 nights at Radisson Blu Edwardian Mercer Street

Activities: Secret Food Tour and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter

Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Las Vegas, Nevada: Your First Chopper Over the Canyon

Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin for 2 people

Accommodations: 4 nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Activities: Helicopter tour, Lip Smacking Foodie Tour

Transportation: Private round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Riviera Maya, Mexico: Your First Peek into Mayan Ruins

Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin tickets for 2 people

Accommodations: 4 nights at UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya

Activities: Private Chichen Itza tour

Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Montego Bay, Jamaica: Your First Glowing Midnight Swim

Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin airfare for 2 people

Accommodations: 4 nights at Excellence Oyster Bay

Activities: Boat ride into the bioluminescent bay

Transportation: Round-trip transfers to/from destination airport and hotel

Orlando, Florida: Your First Theme Park Thrill

Airfare: Roundtrip Main Cabin tickets for 4 people (2 adults, 2 children)

Accommodations: 4 nights at Universal's Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Activities: 3-Day, 3-Park Universal Orlando Resort Park-to-Park Tickets

For more information on Delta Vacations

For more Vacation Packages News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
ALGVPro

ALG Vacations Takes Home Several Awards at 2022 Travvy Awards...

ALG Vacations

The Latest With ALG Vacations

ALGV Spotlights New Purpose at 2022 Ascend Conference

Adventures by Disney Introduces First-Ever Adriatic Sea Expedition Cruise

gallery icon These Are the Top Seaside European Destinations for 2023

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS