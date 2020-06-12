Last updated: 02:45 PM ET, Fri June 12 2020

New York City Vacation Packages Ceases Business Operations

June 12, 2020

Exploring New York City on a helicopter tour
PHOTO: Exploring New York City on a helicopter tour. (Photo by Derek Major)

New York City Vacation Packages (NYCVP) announced it ceased business operations on June 10 due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the travel industry.

According to the travel planning company’s Facebook page, NYCVP officials said the family-owned company was forced to close its doors as a result of the ongoing travel restrictions that have devasted tourism in New York City and around the world.

“Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately, NYCVP has to cease business operations on June 10,” the official statement read. “If you have business with NYCVP, you will be receiving a notice from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court shortly.”

In response, over 100 travel advisors and former clients responded with their stories about NYCVP and the company’s positive impact made on the travel industry. Some agents also shared an inability to reach anyone within the company for more information.

Facebook user Connie Palmer Koenig said in a post, “I am so sad to hear this. NYCVP thank you for your years of assistance in making travel to New York easy for guests.”

Another agent, Paula Workman Broxterman, said about the closure, “Oh this just breaks my heart. I was hoping it wasn’t true. You will be missed by so so many!”

Other comments were more critical of NYCVP for their lack of clarity on refunds, including Rachel Mixon Hobbs, who said, “It’s terrible that this company didn’t come through with providing promised refunds to customers prior to filing bankruptcy!”

