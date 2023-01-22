Olympic Games Paris 2024 Launches Official Hospitality Packages Platform
January 22, 2023
The Olympic Games Paris 2024 has just launched its official and exclusive Hospitality Program, which last week opened sales of to the global public via an innovative new online portal.
In a first-ever move, the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, in partnership with hospitality provider On Location, has developed a dedicated e-commerce platform offering a range of hospitality products, experiences and customizable packages to would-be spectators.
Sports fans from all over the world can now access official packages at a consistent price, regardless of their location. Paris 2024 Hospitality Packages offer guaranteed tickets to sporting events, along with a wide range of options, such as hotel accommodations, transportation, and various experiences available either during the competition or in the city center.
Buyers can personalize their packages to include options like city tours, geared toward their interests, an array of Parisian attractions or access to the exclusive ‘Salon 24’ hospitality and entertainment zone tucked inside the city’s iconic Palais de Tokyo.
Aside from the Paris 2024 Ticketing Program, purchasing through the official Paris 2024 Hospitality Program is the only safe, reliable source for securing event admission at the Games.
Package sales for Olympic spectators have never before been centralized through a single hospitality provider in this way. Paris 2024’s groundbreaking model offers a more accessible, secure and hassle-free means for attendees to experience the Olympic Games in an immersive and personalized way.
And, for the first time ever, access to 90 percent of all Olympic sporting events is available as part of a hospitality bundle, whether they take place in the heart of Paris or on external competition sites. On Location’s official Hospitality Packages are aligned with the Planning Committee’s ‘Games for All’ and ‘Games Wide Open’ model, which aims to make Paris 2024 one of the most accessible editions in the history of the Games.
"We are delighted to launch, together with On Location, the first ever global e-commerce platform offering hospitality for the Olympic Games that will be accessible to all budgets,” Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, said in a statement. “Paris 2024 will be a spectacular celebration of sport in one of the world's most beautiful cities. A celebration that will open up the Games to more people than ever before with sports being played in the heart of the city, next to exceptional landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Grand Palais, as well as the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony along the Seine River. Our ‘Games Wide Open’ concept is reflected through this innovative platform, which will open up hospitality to members of the public, allowing them to make their once-in-a-lifetime experience even more special."
Designed to provide optimal Olympic experiences for visitors at all budget levels, the suite of available hospitality products gives visitors from around the globe the opportunity to experience the Games firsthand in shared or private spaces, each accompanied by a different degree of premium service.
While there is a healthy selection of pre-designed Hospitality Packages on offer—from entry-level to deluxe, and at a wide range of price points and multiple on-location service tiers—On Location is also available to customize product bundles and provide bespoke bookings for guests who favor comprehensive, end-to-end solutions.
