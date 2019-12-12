Sky Vacations Named Exclusive Partner Promoting ‘The Ultimate Andrea Bocelli Experience’
Sky Vacations today announced the launch of “The Ultimate Andrea Bocelli Experience” taking place in Tuscany, July 22 – 26, 2020.
Named as one of the exclusive partners promoting the event, the company has created a once in a lifetime journey that includes tickets to the highly anticipated concert to be held at the Teatro del Silenzio along with pre and post event experiences.
The Teatro del Silenzio, an open-air amphitheatre of which Bocelli himself is president, is silent throughout the year to preserve the natural harmony and silence of the surrounding landscape and is brought to life by this special annual summer concert.
“We are honored and excited to bring The Ultimate Andrea Bocelli Experience to the market,” says Richard Krieger, Director of Sky Vacations. “Experiences like this are rare and to listen to Maestro Bocelli in his hometown of Lajatico, where he was born and raised is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. “
“The Ultimate Andrea Bocelli Experience” features four nights hotel accommodation, a pre-concert aperitif and dinner in a private reserved area, VIP concert tickets, transfer to the venue, sightseeing in Florence and Siena and more.
In addition, Sky Vacations will be offering airfare from cities across North America.
Due to high demand, space is very limited. For more information and pricing, contact letsgo@skyvacations.net.
SOURCE: Sky Vacations press release.
