Travel Impressions’ ‘Destination of the Month’ Sale

WHY IT RATES: With the ‘Destination of the Month’ Sale, agents can save their clients up to 50% at new properties, while clients can save up to 67% in rate reductions. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Travel Impressions has selected Los Cabos as its Destination of the Month for March 2020, highlighting some of the fan-favorite experiences that make it such a top draw for vacationers with a campaign designed to help agents better define the destination, while encouraging sales with irresistible savings, free stays for kids at select resorts and more.
Clients will save up to 67% with rate reductions and enjoy value-adding amenities at participating properties, including Barceló Gran Faro Los Cabos, Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Golf & Spa Resort, Royal Solaris Los Cabos Resort & Spa and select RIU Hotels & Resorts.
Travel advisors can save their clients up to 50% at some of the newest and most in-demand properties in the destination, such as Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.
Located at “Land’s End” at the tip of the southern Baja California Peninsula, Los Cabos is a land full of contrast, from the breathtaking seas to its inspiring mountain panoramas. The destination’s unparalleled natural beauty and biodiversity—and the wide range of amenities offered by Travel Impressions’ top hotel partners in Los Cabos—combine to create unforgettable vacation experiences for your clients.
In addition to enticing offers and amenities, the campaign features tours and experiences via Amstar DMC that travel advisors can use to sell the Destination of the Month. Travelers can gain insight into local culture, for instance, while exploring the vibrant streets of San José del Cabo and the historic town of Todos Santos—or opting to discover more natural wonders on the Amazing Tenors tour, featuring a private “concert” performance delivered by majestic humpback whales.
Agents who follow the campaign will learn about distinctive landmarks such as The Arch of Cabo San Lucas as well as fitness pursuits to recommend to active clients, including a mountain biking excursion to Rancho San Cristobal or walking tour of El Triunfo, a journey into Cabo’s colonial past.
