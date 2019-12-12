Travel Impressions Launches New Website
Vacation Packages Travel Impressions Janeen Christoff December 12, 2019
Travel agents will enjoy a streamlined experience with Travel Impressions' recently updated website. The new site has VAX integration and an intuitive layout as well as an enhanced look and feel.
The website has been completely redesigned and focuses on improved usability. The layout is simple with quick-reference capabilities and access to previously unavailable tools and resources that aim to enhance agent productivity.
It is now easy for travel agents to sort through Travel Impressions’ most in-demand deals from one centralized site. Live offers also appear in the footer of every page for immediate recommendations in the region users are searching for.
Now, while signed in, agents can book any package from any landing page—not just the destination page—using a simple widget.
New features include shareable consumer-friendly pre-login content; single-dropdown sub-navigation; easy roll-up categories that keep the pages streamlined; and more.
“Distilling the industry’s most comprehensive product portfolio and travel agent resources into a simple layout for quick-reference capability took some creativity—and we’re extremely proud of the outcome,” said Scott Wiseman, president of Travel Impressions.
“In addition to increased functionality, we’ve removed a lot of the clutter from the old site, organizing content into well-labeled categories in a clean and intuitive navigation bar,” added Wiseman.
“The new website adapts to individual agent users needs with frequently used links remaining pinned for simple, one-click access, while enhanced data mapping makes easy to maneuver around the site.”
Travel agents can take advantage of these new upgrades immediately by logging on to TravelImpressions.com.
