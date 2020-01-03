United Vacations Kicks Off 2020 With New Year Sale
WHY IT RATES: With the use of a promo code, travelers can save up to $300 per booking and earn hotel savings and Mileage Plus Bonus Award Miles. —Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
United Vacations is working with travel agents to kick off the New Year with special offers featuring up to $300 off per reservation on any international destination or Hawaii booking with promo code NEWYEAR2020.
Additionally, agents can earn up to 5,000 Mileage Plus Bonus Award Miles on behalf of their clients and receive up to 79 percent exclusive savings at select hotels.
Sample offers include the following:
—Save up to 50 percent and receive $200 in resort coupons plus 25 percent off spa services at select Breathless, Dreams, Secrets and Zoëtry Spa Resorts throughout Mexico and Dominican Republic
—Save up to 40 percent and receive $200 in resort coupons plus 25 percent off spa services and up to 2 kids free at select Now, Reflect and Sunscape Resorts & Spas throughout Mexico, Jamaica and Dominican Republic
—Receive Grand Plus Perks at Grand Oasis Cancun and save up to 70 percent while kids stay free
—Save up to 79 percent plus receive up to $500 in resort credits at Sensatori Resort Punta Cana
—Up to two kids free at Melia Nassau Beach the Bahamas plus save up to 56 percent and up to $400 in resort credits
—Save up to 71 percent and receive up to $500 in resort credits plus exclusive VIP inclusions in Mexico's Riviera Maya at El Dorado Seaside Suites, a Gourmet Inclusive Resort, by Karisma
—Save up to 69 percent at Nickelodeon™ Hotels and Resorts Punta Cana by Karisma, plus receive kids concierge inclusions and up to $500 in resort credits
—Receive kids concierge inclusions and up to $500 in resort credits while saving up to 73 percent at Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun By Karisma
—One kid free and up to $600 in resort credits plus savings up to 70 percent at Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa in Punta Cana
—Save up to 70 percent plus up to $600 in resort coupons at select Royalton properties in Jamaica
—Receive a fourth night free plus choice of breakfast, brunch or lunch daily for two at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort
—Enjoy a free room upgrade plus a fifth night free and additional perks at select Aston properties in Maui
—Receive a fourth night free at St. Regis Bora Bora Resort and Spa
Reservations must be received by Jan. 16, 2020 on travel through Oct. 31, 2020, in order to take advantage of the promo code. Booking deadlines for additional hotel savings, resort credits, kids stay free offers and other value-added amenities vary based on participating hotels.
To browse additional United Vacations offers or view promotional terms and conditions, visit https://iua.www.vaxvacationaccess.com.
When booking a client through United Vacations, travel agents receive the lowest prices on United Airlines, an exclusive $200 per person deposit policy, 5 percent air commission on international and Hawaii bookings, bonus cash, complimentary seats and additional perks.
SOURCE: United Vacations press release.
