Why Social Media Can Help Advisors Grow Their Business
Younger generations of travelers, from Millennials to Gen Z, often use social media platforms like TikTok to share and discover new destinations, resorts, travel hacks and tips and much more.
It’s one reason why travel advisors should be active on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok. There are a variety of benefits that come from this activity, but here’s the big one: advisors who post regularly about travel hacks and tips, as well as about their destination specialties, are more likely to get clients who are interested in what they love to sell.
Travelers who may not have a lot of experience traveling or planning travel with an advisor can also watch an advisor’s posts and videos to get a feel for what their personality is like and how they do their job, and that can make all the difference in the decision to work with an advisor, because travelers who are on the fence can learn more about an advisor before they even meet.
Social media is also a cost-effective marketing method: it doesn’t cost a thing, besides your time in making and editing posts and videos.
ALG Vacations launched its very own Ask A Travel Advisor TikTok to begin capitalizing on this marketing method. The Ask A Travel Advisor TikTok encourages travelers to consider using an advisor for their next trip by offering advice and tips from professionals.
ALG Vacations is also next week’s sponsor of our very own TravelPulse Podcast.
