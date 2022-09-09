Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Fri September 09 2022

Why Social Media Can Help Advisors Grow Their Business

Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Lacey Pfalz September 09, 2022

Staying connected on social media
Staying connected on social media. (photo via VioletaStoimenova / getty images)

Younger generations of travelers, from Millennials to Gen Z, often use social media platforms like TikTok to share and discover new destinations, resorts, travel hacks and tips and much more.

It’s one reason why travel advisors should be active on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok. There are a variety of benefits that come from this activity, but here’s the big one: advisors who post regularly about travel hacks and tips, as well as about their destination specialties, are more likely to get clients who are interested in what they love to sell.

ADVERTISING

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

Travelers who may not have a lot of experience traveling or planning travel with an advisor can also watch an advisor’s posts and videos to get a feel for what their personality is like and how they do their job, and that can make all the difference in the decision to work with an advisor, because travelers who are on the fence can learn more about an advisor before they even meet.

Social media is also a cost-effective marketing method: it doesn’t cost a thing, besides your time in making and editing posts and videos.

ALG Vacations launched its very own Ask A Travel Advisor TikTok to begin capitalizing on this marketing method. The Ask A Travel Advisor TikTok encourages travelers to consider using an advisor for their next trip by offering advice and tips from professionals.

ALG Vacations is also next week’s sponsor of our very own TravelPulse Podcast.

Follow Ask A Travel Advisor on TikTok today!

For more information on ALG Vacations, United States

For more Vacation Packages News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Infinity pool at Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort

Last-Minute Savings for Spur of the Moment Trips

ALG Vacations

ALG Helps Travel Advisors Leverage the Power of Their Experience

Adventures by Disney Introduces Itineraries to Sicily and the British Isles in 2023

Expert Tips for Traveling With Children

How To Make the Most Out of Working With a Travel Advisor

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS