Win a Free Trip During Delta Vacations' NFT Sweepstakes

Special Offers in Riviera Maya
Mexico's Riviera Maya. (Courtesy of Delta Vacations)

Delta Vacations is getting into the NFT game. Well, kind of. The vacation packager has launched an NFT giveaway, but in this case, NFT stands for Nice Free Trips.

Now through Tuesday, March 22, Delta Vacations is offering five Nice Free Trips to top destinations including Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos in Mexico as well as Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Nassau, Bahamas. Each trip includes airfare in addition to a four-night hotel stay and a curated activity/experience for each winner and their guest.

The sweepstakes is free to enter via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or the dedicated landing page at NiceFreeTrips.com.

Delta said that the program aims to accelerate the fast-growing momentum of leisure travel by using social media to drive program awareness and participation with video content as well as amusing posts poking fun at the intangibility of NFTs.

"In a world that's craving fewer screens and more experiences, our team is leaning into NFTs by giving it our own spin—Nice. Free. Trips.," Brian Canning, Vice President of Business Growth, Marketing and Product at Delta Vacations, said in a statement.

"There is just no substitute for the feeling of having a vacation to look forward to, and we're thrilled to be able to help people get back out there and experience the world again. Everyone deserves it."

