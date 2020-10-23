CIE Tours Blog | October 23, 2020 8:00 AM ET
10 Best Books to Read About Ireland
This year is a great year to study up on all of your dream destinations. If you’re interested in penciling Ireland into your bucket list of places to visit, here are some excellent books about the destination to read in preparation for a future trip.
Many of these books focus on one specific place, like Dublin, or offer a historical or cultural overview of the Emerald Isle. Either way, any of these books will enhance your understanding of and appreciation for the island before you even step foot there.
1. A Short History of Ireland (1994) by Richard Killeen
2. 101 Things You Didn't Know About Irish History: The People, Places, Culture, and Tradition of The Emerald Isle (2006) by Ryan Hackney, Amy Hackney Blackwell and Garland Kimmer
3. Ireland: A Luminous Beauty (2014) by Peter Harbison and Leslie Conron Carola
4. Angela’s Ashes (1996) by Frank McCourt
5. The Great Book of Ireland: Interesting Stories, Irish History, and Random Facts about Ireland (2019) by Bill O’Neill
6. McCarthy’s Bar: A Journey of Discovery in Ireland (2003) by Pete McCarthy
7. Dublin: The Epic Novel (2005) by Edward Rutherfurd
8. I Never Knew That About Ireland (2007) by Christopher Winn
9. A Secret Map of Ireland (2010) by Rosita Boland
10. Travelers’ Tales Ireland: True Stories (2003) by James O'Reilly, Larry Habegger and Sean O’Reilly
For more information about the books or about Ireland, please visit CIETours.com.
More CIE Tours International, Ireland
More by CIE Tours Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS