10 Reasons to Love Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos
I have been around amazing resorts my whole life. People always ask me which one is my favorite or what I look for in an all-inclusive resort that makes it exceptional. The truth is I always look for a couple things that truly make an all-inclusive resort stand out above the rest. One of the all-inclusive resorts I always come back to is Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Here are a few reasons why:
1. San Jose del Cabo over Cabo San Lucas. One of the great attractions to me is getting away from the hustle and bustle of being in downtown San Jose del Cabo. I look for a resort that has plenty to do but also gives me the opportunity to relax and not be overrun with noise.
2. San Jose is about 20 minutes from the airport but worlds away from the noise and activity in downtown. And if you are looking to enjoy that nightlife and activity, it is a mere 20-minute ride into Cabo San Lucas and its famous fishing port.
3. One of the most important things I look for in a resort is its accommodations. I look for rooms that instantly make me want to relax and enjoy myself. Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos has exactly that. Each suite beckons you to relax in contemporary luxury aimed at indulging your mind, body and soul. Touches of warm wood bring the outdoors in, while the gentle sway of palms and lapping ocean waves provide an intoxicating soundtrack as you unwind.
4. You say you want to experience world-class golf while you’re on vacation, well Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos is within five minutes of three championship golf courses. Courses that will challenge you but also give you some breathtaking views as well.
5. Spectacular food is always at the top of my lists, and with so many choices you will be hard-pressed each and every day to decide what it is you want to try. Go for steak at the beachfront Steakhouse or an authentic Italian meal right on the spectacular beach. And don’t forget CoCo Loco for amazing tacos and the like. With seven restaurants, there is something that will appeal to everyone’s taste buds—Japanese, sushi, French and of course Mexican.
6. Along with spectacular restaurants who doesn’t want to relax and enjoy a cocktail or two? How about trying one of the many exceptional bars on property? Martinis anyone? Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos has its own Martini Bar where you can sample many different varieties including some that you have never even heard of, such as the Ziva, which includes ingredients such as Citron Vodka, Damiana Liqueur and Lychee. Relax, you are on vacation. And if martinis aren’t your thing, don’t worry you have six other bars to choose from.
7. How about your own Tequila Sommelier? That’s right, at Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos you can taste up to 20 different types of tequila. Tequila, like fine wine, has many different characteristics and nuances that are unique to each one of them, and you can learn how to differentiate them all. A Tequilier at the property hosts tequila tastings multiple times weekly that will not only allow guests to sample some different varieties of tequila but also teach one the proper way in which to drink it.
8. When looking for things to do on property, the options are endless. If it is relaxation you are looking for, walk down and grab a chair or a cabana right next to one of the many infinity pools. If you are wanting to be a bit active, join in one of the many activities put on by the entertainment team, such as a game of beach volleyball or foam pool party.
9. If you want to go shopping for some take-home souvenirs, San Jose del Cabo is less than five minutes from your door. And if you are looking for an exceptional meal off property, Flora Farms, less than ten minutes away, is where all the food is grown and raised on-site.
10. And Finally, why not give back in some way on your vacation that will make an impact on our environment or a child’s life? At Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, you can do just that. Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos sponsors a local children’s center. Bring a new toy or pencils and paper. All donations are accepted, and you’ll know you made a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate than you.
Written by Mike Crosson
If you would like to learn more about Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, visit www.resortsbyhyatt.com or contact your local travel agent for additional information.
