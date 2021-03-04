ALG Vacations Blog | March 04, 2021 2:53 PM ET
2021: The Year of the Travel Advisor
ALG Vacations has announced that 2021 is The Year of the Travel Advisor.
Why?
Well, because travel advisors are crucial to the travel industry’s recovery, of course!
Travel advisors have had to adapt and overcome many obstacles this year. From scrambling to get clients back home before international borders closed to spending hours reading the news for a glimmer of hope that they’ll one day be able to book travel again and researching ever-changing policies to keep up-to-date, travel advisors have had one really difficult year.
With the hope for vaccines and more people itching to travel, travel advisors are going to be in high demand. Where else can you find accurate, trustworthy insider information about safe places to travel, travel insurance policies, where to find the best deals and more?
Travel advisors connect travelers with the travel and tourism industry, and so they will be a key component to its recovery.
For more information about ALGV’s Year of the Travel Advisor, please click here.
More ALG Vacations
More by ALG Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS