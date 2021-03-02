Last updated: 10:38 AM ET, Tue March 02 2021

ALG Vacations Reveals Year of the Travel Advisor Program

Travel Agent ALG Vacations Donald Wood March 02, 2021

Travel Agent With Customers
Travel Agent With Customers (Photo via vm / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ALG Vacations announced the launch of the Year of the Travel Advisor (YOTTA) program to celebrate the importance of agents.

The new yearlong program honors the agencies, suppliers and destinations that helped travelers navigate the chaos of bookings, rebookings and cancelations during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

One of the YOTTA highlights is Merch Madness, a program that offers prizes to advisors for every booking within the ALG Vacations’ family of brands, including Apple Watches, iPads, vlogging kits, cameras and more.

ALG Vacations is also recruiting an elite Travel Advisor Panel to commit to a series of surveys, polls and quizzes with the goal of building a new normal designed around the needs and goals of the agent community.

In addition, the company is opening an online merchandise shop for advisors to broadcast their participation in the Year of the Travel Advisor program, including shirts, clings, water bottles and more branded gear.

ALG Vacations is also offering advisors tools to educate their customers, such as user-generated videos that clearly explain in-destination safety protocols and digestible videos about the company’s flexible policies.

