March 18, 2023
4 Ways to Travel Sustainably
Green travel, also known as ecotourism, is a growing travel trend with a massive following that continues to gain popularity. Travelers are searching for ways to travel more sustainably, especially with a focus on how to preserve their favorite spots. Here are some of the easiest ways to start your journey as a sustainable traveler.
Decrease One-Time Plastic Usage
Reducing plastic use is a huge focus within the green travel communities. Think of all the plastic items you use throughout your trip: plastic bottles of water, utensils for food, cups in the hotel room, shopping bags, and so much more.
You can avoid waste by packing your own reusable items, like canvas shopping bags and water bottles. If you are traveling to a country that recommends bottled water for visitors, try purchasing a water bottle with a built-in filter. You won’t have to request bottled water, but you’ll have the peace of mind knowing it has been filtered and is safe to drink.
Many countries have already banned single-use plastic bags in favor of compostable bags. Consider purchasing a reusable cloth bag at your destination for an affordable, eco-friendly souvenir to take home after your trip.
Reduce Water and Energy Usage
Hotels, hostels, and even some home rentals are known to be high water consumption businesses. What is the easiest way to use less water? Reuse your towel. Washing towels and sheets uses a large amount of water and energy for the property. The same goes for using the hotel’s laundry service. If you must wash your clothes, try hand washing.
Decrease your energy usage in your hotel by turning off the lights and A/C, shutting the curtains to keep light out, and turning off the tv when you leave the room.
Ethical Tour Operators and Locations
While researching destinations for your next adventure, consider finding an ethical location. What is the definition of an ethical location? That depends on what you, as a traveler, value most. Consider the following, in order of importance to you and your family, before booking a trip:
–Environmental protection: Does the area value conservation?
–Social Welfare: How are the poor cared for in the destination?
–Human Rights: Does the area align with your human rights opinions?
–Animal Rights: Are animals protected and treated with care?
Another easy way to increase your “eco-travel” awareness is to check if your hotel has any eco-friendly practices. Google makes it easy while searching for your accommodations by listing properties as "eco-certified" based on four criteria: energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, and sustainable sourcing.
Shop and Dine Locally
While grabbing souvenirs at the airport on your way back home may be easy, it’s not the best way to support the local community. Try shopping at a local market. These markets and shops are often owned and operated by residents and carry items that are created within their communities. That destination sweatshirt may be tempting but try bringing home something unique like local spices or a hand-woven blanket.
Supporting a local restaurant has an immediate impact on the local community and enjoying authentic fare is one of the best parts of traveling. The hotel front desk or home rental host are great for recommendations. They usually know a few hidden gems that you won’t find online.
