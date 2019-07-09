Los Cabos Blog | July 09, 2019 12:00 PM ET
A Business Meeting in Paradise
Companies often choose to host business meetings in places other than where the company is located, and they look for inviting destinations throughout the United States and in Mexico and the Caribbean. For a unique destination located on the Pacific side of Mexico, companies can consider Los Cabos.
Los Cabos has a laidback atmosphere and an interesting terrain. It’s where the desert meets the beach, and the destination is set between a gorgeous mountain range and the Pacific Ocean.
In addition to the stunning surrounding views, Los Cabos also has several types of resorts to choose from. Companies can choose to stay closer to the airport in San Jose del Cabo or travel just about double in distance to Cabo San Lucas.
The resorts offer comfortable conference rooms for meetings and training programs to take place and pools, restaurants and activities for downtime during the trip. Hotel Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas, Breathless Cabo San Lucas and Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos are a few of the many options.
After the meetings are over and the company is ready to have some fun, there are many exciting excursions to take part in during the trip. From catamaran cruises and sunset dinners to whale watching and snorkeling, Los Cabos provides unlimited amounts of fun for groups.
