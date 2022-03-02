Rachel Virga | March 01, 2022 8:00 AM ET
A Guide to New Orleans Mardi Gras
New Orleans during Mardi Gras season is one of the best places to be. There’s excitement in the air, and the streets are alive with music, art and costumed revelers. While Carnival kicks off annually on January 6, also known as Twelfth Night, the season stretches from one to three months, depending on the year. King cake-eating, bead-tossing and parade-going increase as we make our way toward the Tuesday of Mardi Gras Day, which falls on March 1 this year! There’s so much to celebrate during Carnival season, and visitors are always encouraged to join in the fun.
Mardi Gras Resources
New Orleans & Company has everything you need to plan the perfect Mardi Gras experience for your clients. Whether it's a group of friends traveling to embrace the “good times” or a family looking for some kid-friendly fun, Mardi Gras is a celebration for all ages. Start planning trips around future Mardi Gras dates today!
The key to creating an authentic Carnival experience starts with learning about the famed celebration’s cultural roots and traditions. The most delicious Mardi Gras tradition is king cake, and these days, there are so many flavorful options to choose from. Continue by discovering the history of royal balls, Mardi Gras Indians and the signature throws tossed from parade floats.
When preparing for Mardi Gras festivities, another important step is to learn the lingo and a few fun facts about the season. Check out New Orleans & Company’s Mardi Gras A-Z guide and get the answers to questions you didn’t even know you had with our FAQ page.
We encourage all Mardi Gras visitors to soak up every moment and truly embrace the season like a local. Use this bucket list to plan the ultimate Mardi Gras experience for your clients! Make sure they pack purple, green and gold clothing, even a brightly colored wig, tutu or sequin outfit, so they fit right in with the crowd.
If your clients are not able to visit New Orleans during Carnival season, they can uncover Mardi Gras magic in the city year-round with Mardi Gras museums, tours and costume shops.
For assistance with group planning, please contact Thu Tran, Senior Account Executive - New Orleans & Company, at ttran@neworleans.com or +1-504-566-5053.
More New Orleans & Company, New Orleans
More by Rachel Virga
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS