ALGV Helps Travelers Master the New CDC Rules

Traveling in the time of the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t have to be as stressful as it might seem. If travelers follow their checklist prior to vacation and throughout the experience, the trip should be pretty seamless.

Apple Leisure Group Vacations also reminds people to take a look at the CDC guidelines for post-travel.

After soaking up the sun, enjoying delicious food, swimming in the ocean and making memories with family for a week or so, it’s easy to forget about the post-vacation safety measures.

Here are a few simple steps to follow after landing back in your hometown.

1. Follow your state and employers’ guidelines.

2. Keep your test results safe, whether that’s taking a photo on your smartphone or scanning them to your computer.

3. It’s not mandatory, but the CDC recommends getting one more test three to five days after traveling.

4. Health experts recommend staying home for seven to 10 days after traveling internationally.

5. Pay attention to how you feel, and keep an eye out for COVID-related symptoms.

With a few easy steps, travel is doable. Visit ALG Vacations’ blog to learn more about mastering the CDC guidelines.

