AMR Collection Blog | July 26, 2022 9:35 AM ET
AMR Collection Launches Christmas in July Flash Sale
The AMR Collection has launched a Christmas in July flash sale available for booking now through July 31, 2022 for travel between December 23 through the end of the year.
Travelers who’d love to spend Christmas at a luxurious resort can enjoy rates starting at $107 a night per person.
Participating resorts extend to AMR Collection properties from the Caribbean to Mexico and Colombia.
Mexico – Caribbean
– Zoëtry Paraíso de la Bonita Riviera Maya (starting from $408 per person, per night)
– Secrets Moxché Playa Del Carmen (starting from $307 per person, per night)
– Secrets Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa (starting from $372 per person, per night)
– Secrets the Vine Cancun (starting from $276 per person, per night)
– Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa (starting from $320 per person, per night)
– Dreams Jade Resort & Spa (starting from $221 per person, per night)
– Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort (starting from $252.50 per person, per night)
– Sunscape Akumal Beach Resort & Spa (starting from $143 per person, per night)
– Sunscape Dorado Pacifico Ixtapa (starting from $153 per person, per night)
Mexico – Pacific
– Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort (starting from $221 per person, per night)
– Secrets Huatulco Resort & Spa (starting from $268 per person, per night)
– Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Golf & Spa Resort (starting from $346.60 per person, per night)
– Dreams Acapulco Resort & Spa (starting from $286.50 per person, per night)
Caribbean and Central America
– Zoëtry Curacao Resort & Spa (starting from $389.69 per person, per night)
– Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia (starting from $1,176 per person, per night)
– Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa (starting from $357.50 per person, per night)
– Dreams Playa Bonita Panama (starting from $200 per person, per night)
– Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana (starting from $321 per person, per night)
– Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa (starting from $227 per person, per night)
– Dreams Flora Resort & Spa (starting from $187 per person, per night)
– Sunscape Puerto Plata Dominican Republic (starting from $107 per person, per night)
Colombia
– Dreams Karibana Cartagena Golf & Spa Resort (starting from $227 per person, per night)
For more information or to book, please click here.
More AMR Collection
More by AMR Collection Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS