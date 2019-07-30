Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen Blog | July 30, 2019 5:30 PM ET
Beachfront Bliss Near Quinta Avenida
Shopping, restaurants, bars, galleries—the vibrant Quinta Avenida in Playa del Carmen has it all.
For years visitors have enjoyed experiencing this charming area both during the day and into the evening. Guests visit from the nearby resorts and also from further away areas such as Cancun or Tulum. It’s a great place to find live music, delicious meals and all the best souvenirs.
Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen is conveniently located just steps from Quinta Avenida, offering visitors a convenient location close to all the action. With just over 300 modern rooms, this resort is large enough to offer quite a bit of variety but not too big to be overwhelming.
With the all-inclusive experience, guests can enjoy several different restaurants and bars on property. And if that’s not enough, they can take a stroll into town for additional options.
The fitness center located on property is available to use 24/7 and includes cardio and strength training equipment in addition to a 25-meter lap pool. There is also a spa so guests can indulge in a treatment while on vacation to fully relax the mind, body and soul.
