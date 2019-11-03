Los Cabos Blog | November 03, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Becoming a Los Cabos Specialist
There are several vacation destinations throughout Mexico, from the Pacific Coast to the Mexican Caribbean. Each area has its own unique highlights that draw visitors in year after year.
Some travelers are drawn to long white sand beaches or large pools and others are in search of the best restaurants and nightlife.
Los Cabos is located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, and it’s a great vacation destination for all types of travelers. The weather is pleasant year-round, and there is a range of activities and excursions available.
Travel agents should be suggesting Los Cabos as a place for their clients to check out. It’s ideal for families, honeymooners, weddings and groups of friends. Agents that want to learn more about this stunning area can become a Los Cabos Specialist.
It’s not easy to keep up with growing tourist destinations, especially ones like Los Cabos that are adding new resorts, flight service and restaurants left and right.
The Los Cabos Specialist program brings agents up to speed on what to know and what’s new with this destination, and upon completion, they will receive a certificate of graduation.
To learn more about this program or to enroll, click here.
