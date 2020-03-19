Barcelo Hotel Group Blog | March 19, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Best Restaurants in Cozumel
Whether you’re a foodie or not, every traveler appreciates the suggestion of a really great restaurant. Cozumel is full of really great restaurants, on top of its beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife. To help travelers plan their Cozumel culinary excursions, Barcelo Hotel Group has created a list of some of the best places to eat in Cozumel.
Fuji
One of the last places you’d expect to get some delicious Asian cuisine would be an island off the coast of Mexico, but that is where you will find Fuji. This restaurant offers an á la carte menu comprised of mostly Asian dishes, in addition to a sushi bar and teppanyaki grill.
Coconuts Bar & Grill
Coconuts is Cozumel’s famous elevated bar & grill located at the highest elevation on the island. Guests will be treated to panoramic ocean views and a menu comprised of mouthwatering seafood. Some highly recommended dishes include the grilled conch fillet and Coconuts’ renowned ceviche.
La Carreta
Available to Royal Level guests at Occidental Cozumel, La Carreta alone makes the Royal Level package worth the cost. La Carreta is an elegant dining restaurant that offers diverse international cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Guido’s Restaurant & Bar
According to Barcelo Hotel Group, Guido’s Restaurant & Bar is one of Cozumel’s best restaurants, having been in business for over 40 years. The French-infused menu sports a number of unique, satisfying dishes, such as the house specialty lasagna or the Gulf octopus.
La Cocay
The menu at La Cocay combines the flavors of the Mediterranean and Mexico. Regardless if you prefer the restaurant’s woodfired pizza, tapas or seafood dishes, La Cocay has a wine to pair with your meal.
Señor Frog’s
This family-friendly restaurant caters to palettes of all kinds, with delicious food and carefully crafted cocktails. Some of Barcelo’s recommended dishes include Oysters “Diabla” and the Brownie A La Mode.
Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville
Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville is one of the best places in Cozumel to get a burger. Whether you choose a more traditional cheeseburger or the restaurant’s specialty Volcano Burger, always make sure to have a margarita in your hand.
