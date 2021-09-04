ALG Vacations Blog | September 03, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Boutique Resort Options for a Socially Distant Vacation
While travel is still possible, many people are hesitant to go because of the crowds. But a trip to a resort doesn’t have to be filled with other people.
Instead, it can be relaxing, secluded and quiet.
These boutique resorts are located in some of the most popular vacation spots and offer a smaller crowd, but with the same incredible amenities you’d find in a larger resort.
The Zoëtry Villa Rolandi Isla Mujeres Cancun has only 35 suites. Featuring private suites overlooking the ocean and an Endless Privileges concept, guests can enjoy cooking and meditation classes, free afternoons spent golfing and even a free massage.
The Live Aqua Private Residences Los Cabos offers 35 residences that range from one- to four-bedrooms, complete with a washer and dryer, oceanfront or desert-facing terraces and full kitchens. It’s a perfect boutique resort for a longer stay, and your concierge can even fill your pantry and fridge with your favorite items before you arrive.
The Regency on Beachwalk Waikiki by Outrigger is made up of 48 condos located only a short walk away from the best that Waikiki has to offer. With full kitchens, lanais and laundry machines, guests can stay for a short while or make themselves at home for the ultimate work-from-anywhere vacation.
St. Lucia’s Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton offers 90 suites with an optional all-inclusive concept available. With a beachfront restaurant and ample activities to help settle into that much-needed rest and relaxation, guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Rodney Bay and can explore the nearby Gros Islet.
Boasting some of the best views, The Springs Resort & Spa offers 102 rooms amidst the jungles above the Arenal Valley. With an animal sanctuary, hot springs, hiking and horseback riding trails and more, guests are immersed in an eco-sanctuary unlike any other.
For more incredible boutique resorts to choose from, please click here.
