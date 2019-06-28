Los Cabos Blog | June 28, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Celebrate Your Anniversary in Los Cabos
Los Cabos may not be the first spot that comes to mind when you think of a romantic vacation. This destination is known for nightlife, shopping and the famous arch of Cabo San Lucas. However, Los Cabos is a wonderful place to spend a romantic getaway, especially when celebrating an anniversary.
First of all, you’ll have to choose the right place to stay. If you’re celebrating an anniversary, you may not want to stay at large, family resort. Instead, look at something on the quieter side and maybe even adult-only.
Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Golf & Spa Resort, One & Only Palmilla, Viceroy Los Cabos and Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos are all lovely choices for couples. They offer beautiful suites, gourmet dining, topnotch service and much more.
In Los Cabos, couples can choose to spend their days relaxing by the pool or near the ocean, but there are also several fun excursions to do together. Water lovers can enjoy snorkeling, surfing, whale watching or a glass-bottom boat ride. There’s also kayaking, ATV tours and zip lining available.
For ultimate relaxation during an anniversary trip, couples may want to indulge in a spa treatment—or two—and spend the evening taking in the stunning views during a Sunset Dinner Cruise. It’s a great time to reflect on the many years spent together and toast to the years ahead.
