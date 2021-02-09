Norwegian Cruise Line Blog | February 09, 2021 12:22 PM ET
Choose Your Own Adventure With NCL
Sometimes the hardest part of cruising is finding the right itinerary. Let’s be honest: we all want to travel everywhere, so how does one choose which cruise to take? Whether you travel the Mediterranean and hike ancient Roman ruins or sail the northern seas and visit Ireland or Norway, Norwegian Cruise Line has an itinerary you’ll love.
Channel your inner Odysseus with the Greek Isles cruise, in which you’ll sail to Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu, Montenegro and Dubrovnik on a whirlwind one-week adventure. Experience the fabled birthplace of Artemis and Apollo in Delos, Mykonos, and go to a wine tasting event in Santorini.
If you’re interested in visiting some of the most popular cities in Europe, take the Mediterranean Cruise and pop over to Rome, Florence, Cannes, Paris, Barcelona, Seville...and the list goes on. This thirteen-day cruise ensures you’ll be able to experience the Louvre, the Colosseum in Rome and all of the other incredible sites you have your heart set on seeing first-hand.
If you’re more a fan of cooler climes and gorgeous natural scenery, take a look at the England, Ireland and Norway cruise, where you’ll spend two weeks traveling through the Netherlands, Scotland, Norway, England, France and more. Immerse yourself in one of the most beautiful libraries in the world at Dublin’s Trinity College Library and examine the beach at Normandy, where history was made on D-Day.
Fan of the unconventional? Travel along a Baltic cruise to experience Eastern Europe in a very special way. Travel for nine days to ports such as St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Berlin, Helsinki, Stockholm and Tallinn.
No matter what type of European adventure you choose, you’ll discover the rich history and cultures of the destinations you visit aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line vessel.
